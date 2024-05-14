Fonte : sport.periodicodaily di 14 mag 2024 whatsapp

St Mirren vs Hearts – probabili formazioni

Mirren Hearts

St Mirren vs Hearts – probabili formazioni (Di martedì 14 maggio 2024) Con l’obiettivo di assicurarsi un posto nella prossima stagione di Europa Conference League, il St Mirren accoglierà l’Hearts allo SMISA Stadium per uno scontro di Scottish Premiership mercoledì 15 maggio sera. I Saints sono sul punto di prenotare il loro biglietto per il palcoscenico continentale nonostante la sconfitta contro il Kilmarnock nel fine settimana, mentre i Maroons cercheranno di sfruttare il convincente successo sul Dundee. Il calico di inizio di St Mirren- Hearts è previsto alle 20:45 Anteprima della partita St Mirren- Hearts a che punto sono le due squadre St Mirren Dopo il successo per 3-1 al Dens Park contro il Dundee il 4 maggio, il St Mirren non è riuscito a ottenere una doppietta di vittorie in Premiership per la ...
