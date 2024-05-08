Fonte : lookdavip.tgcom24 di 8 mag 2024 whatsapp

Il Met Gala sexy di Rita Ora e Taika Waititi approva

Met Gala

Il Met Gala sexy di Rita Ora (e Taika Waititi approva) (Di mercoledì 8 maggio 2024) In un Met Gala in cui non sono mancati gli outfit sexy e trasparenti, anche Rita Ora ha dato il suo contributo alla quota hot. Il nude look che ha sfoggiato sul red carpet dell’evento più glamour dell’anno ha lasciato sbalorditi, ma la cantante inglese ha superato sé stessa subito dopo, quando all’after party ha sfoggiato una mise ancora più infuocato. Al suo fianco il regista Taika Waititi che ha posato orgoglioso e sorridente accanto alla moglie, così bella e nuda. Rita Ora sul red carpet del Met Gala Marni per Rita OraPer il Met Gala (il tema di quest’anno era The Garden of Time) Rita Ora ha sfoggiato un modello Marni. Per la cantante una tuta in nylon completamente trasparente che aderiva alla perfezione al suo ...
