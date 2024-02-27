WWE | Nia Jax attacca Becky e porta il caos nella sfida di WrestleMania XL

(Di martedì 27 febbraio 2024) Elimination Chamber ci ha consegnato due certezze in merito alla categoria femminile di RAW, Rhea Ripley è la campionessa eLynch la sua prossimante perXL. Le due hanno avuto un intenso faccia a faccia proprio durante un nuovo episodio di Monday Night RAW, ma quando le cose sembravano ai titoli di coda, è sopraggiunto l’intervento di Nia Jax che ha brutalmenteto. La security è stata fondamentale per bloccare Nia onde evitare il peggio nei confronti dell’irlandese, il tutto sotto uno sguardo non propriamente soddisfatto della Women’s World Champion. We're on the Road to #, but we've still got the fallout from #WWEChamber!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/wPhY7VXwlk— WWE (@WWE) February 27, 2024 Tra Rhea e Nia è davvero finito ...

WWE: Rhea Ripley sets the record straight with Becky Lynch after huge Elimination Chamber victory: After securing the biggest win – literally – of her WWE career in Perth, Australia, at the Elimination Chamber, Rhea Ripley was riding high, with the first segment of Monday Night RAW set aside for ...clutchpoints

WWE 2K24 Teaser Image Hints At Dudleyz, Kairi Sane, And More Post-Launch: a Nia Jax teaser is in there somewhere, and the apple with a bite out of it almost definitely points to Carlito being in the game. Another big one as it will be the first time Carlito has been ...msn

WWE Raw live results: Elimination Chamber fallout: The fallout from the Elimination Chamber takes place tonight on WWE Raw at The Shark Tank in San Jose ... Women’s World Champions Rhea Ripley — who retained her title over Nia Jax in Australia. Drew ...f4wonline