WWE | Nia Jax attacca Becky e porta il caos nella sfida di WrestleMania XL

WWE: Rhea Ripley vs Nia Jax probabilmente sarà il main event di Elimination Chamber
dopo le vittorie di Drew McIntyre (che sfiderà Seth Rollins) e di Becky Lynch (che se la vedrà con Rhea Ripley), anche i meno attenti hanno già potuto ... (zonawrestling)
Un evento di cinque giorni dal 4 all'8 aprile, con un mondo immersivo per i fan della WWE e il più grande Superstore della storia di WrestleMania. WWE e ... (movieplayer)
Domani sarà il giorno di Elimination Chamber e da domenica quindi non ci sarà più nessuna tappa intermedia che ci separa da WrestleMania XL, o ... (zonawrestling)
Altre Notizie
WWE: Rhea Ripley sets the record straight with Becky Lynch after huge Elimination Chamber victory: After securing the biggest win – literally – of her WWE career in Perth, Australia, at the Elimination Chamber, Rhea Ripley was riding high, with the first segment of Monday Night RAW set aside for ...clutchpoints
WWE 2K24 Teaser Image Hints At Dudleyz, Kairi Sane, And More Post-Launch: a Nia Jax teaser is in there somewhere, and the apple with a bite out of it almost definitely points to Carlito being in the game. Another big one as it will be the first time Carlito has been ...msn
WWE Raw live results: Elimination Chamber fallout: The fallout from the Elimination Chamber takes place tonight on WWE Raw at The Shark Tank in San Jose ... Women’s World Champions Rhea Ripley — who retained her title over Nia Jax in Australia. Drew ...f4wonline