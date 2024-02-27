Exness celebrates global recognition as a Best Place to Work in 2024 (Di martedì 27 febbraio 2024) (Adnkronos) - LONDON, UK - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 February 2024 - Exness, the largest retail broker in the world by trading volume, has been honored with a Best Place to Work certificate for 2024, thanks to its outstanding Work environment and high employee satisfaction levels. This global recognition is a crowning achievement following three consecutive years of obtaining the certificate in Cyprus, from 2021 until 2023. The awarded certificate is based on a rigorous evaluation focusing on a multi-disciplinary range of criteria such as leadership, growth, opportunities, and HR practices. Exness aced various key areas, including career progression, culture of engagement, and talent strategy, with 97% of employees ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
