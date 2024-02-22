AEW | Ric Flair deluso per il poco coinvolgimento con Sting | bussa alla porta degli Young Bucks

AEW: Ric Flair deluso per il poco coinvolgimento con Sting, bussa alla porta degli Young Bucks (Di giovedì 22 febbraio 2024) Manca sempre meno al 3 Marzo e al PPV Revolution che segnerà ufficialmente il ritiro di Sting dal wrestling lottato. Dalla scorsa settimana è ufficiale quale sarà il suo ultimo match, il vigilante assieme al fido compagno di questi ultimi anni Darby Allin difenderà i titoli di coppia AEW recentemente conquistati contro gli Young Bucks. All’angolo di Sting dovrebbe esserci l’amico Ric Flair, ma improvvisamente va usato il condizionale visto che il comportamento tenuto questa notte dal Nature Boy. “Valuterò le opzioni” Questa notte, dopo qualche settimana di assenza, Ric Flair è apparso di nuovo a Dynamite. Mentre camminava nel backstage il Nature Boy è stato fermato da Renee Paquette per un’intervista e in un tono mesto si è detto ...
