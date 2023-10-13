Vueway® (Gadopiclenol) Receives Positive CHMP Opinion (Di venerdì 13 ottobre 2023) The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended approval of the macrocyclic, high-relaxivity Vueway® (Gadopiclenol) in adults and pediatric patients older than 2 years of age. MILAN, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Bracco Imaging S.p.A., an innovative world leader delivering end-to-end products and solutions through a comprehensive portfolio inclusive of precision diagnostic imaging modalities, today received notification that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a Positive Opinion recommending approval of Vueway® (Gadopiclenol) solution for injection for magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) for use in adult and pediatric ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
