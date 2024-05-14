Fonte : oasport di 14 mag 2024 whatsapp

Basket, Darius Thompson è diventato cittadino italiano. Sarà un rinforzo per la Nazionale? (Di martedì 14 maggio 2024) Arriva a scuotere la serata cestistica tricolore una notizia che da moltissimo tempo s’aspettava: Darius Thompson è diventato cittadino italiano. La novità, riportata inizialmente da Backdoor Podcast a titolo dubitativo, è stata poi confermata da Sportando. Tutto è partito da una storia Instagram della moglie, che ha postato una foto del marito con la scritta: “Il primo sorriso ufficialmente da cittadino italiano“. Sarebbero in corso dei contatti con la FIP, si presume in chiave azzurra, mentre per quanto riguarda il campionato italiano il giocatore vi potrebbe giocare con nazionalità tricolore solo dopo una convocazione. Basket: Gigi Datome nuovo coordinatore dell’attività delle Nazionali maschili Thompson, classe ...
