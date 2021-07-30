Italy's NRRP has 'Green soul' von der Leyen tells ANSA (Di venerdì 30 luglio 2021) Italy will spend around 248 billion to make the country Greener and more modern as it recovers from its biggest peacetime recession as part of the NRRP. Around 191.5 billion euros of that money is ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Italy NRRP
Italy's NRRP has 'Green soul' von der Leyen tells ANSA"Italy's NRRP has an authentic green soul," von der Leyen said, "37% of the Next Generation EU Italia (funding) will support the Green transition. "But now the investments and reforms envisaged in ...
M5S ministers 'shd weigh quitting over justice reform'Italy has promised to speed its snail - paced justice system as a condition for receiving some 191.5 billion of European funding for its post - COVID National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP), and ...
EU Commission gives the green light to Italy's NRRP, 'Italia Domani' Governo
Italy NRRPSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Italy NRRP