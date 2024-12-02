Syharvest Aluminum Adapts to New Export Tax Rebate Policies with Strategic Innovations and Green Initiatives
FOSHAN, China, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/
On November 15, 2024, China's Ministry of Finance announced changes to the Export tax Rebate policy, affecting industries including Aluminum manufacturing. Syharvest Aluminum, a leader in the Aluminum extrusion sector, has announced measures to proactively adapt to these changes.Eddie Tan, CEO of Syharvest Aluminum, noted, "Policy changes bring challenges, but also opportunities. with digital transformation and expertise in precision manufacturing, Syharvest is poised to deliver high-quality products while contributing to the industry's Green transformation."Starting December 1, 2024, the policy cancels Export tax Rebates for Aluminum products and reduces Rebates for specific refined oil, photovoltaic components, and non-metallic minerals from 13% to 9%.
