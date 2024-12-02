Liberoquotidiano.it - Syharvest Aluminum Adapts to New Export Tax Rebate Policies with Strategic Innovations and Green Initiatives

Leggi su Liberoquotidiano.it

FOSHAN, China, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/On November 15, 2024, China's Ministry of Finance announced changes to thetaxpolicy, affecting industries includingmanufacturing., a leader in theextrusion sector, has announced measures to proactively adapt to these changes.Eddie Tan, CEO of, noted, "Policy changes bring challenges, but also opportunities.digital transformation and expertise in precision manufacturing,is poised to deliver high-quality products while contributing to the industry'stransformation."Starting December 1, 2024, the policy cancelstaxs forproducts and reducess for specific refined oil, photovoltaic components, and non-metallic minerals from 13% to 9%.