Jackson colpisce l’imbarazzante Celtic dopo la sconfitta del Dortmund (Di mercoledì 2 ottobre 2024) 2024-10-02 12:43:30 Ci sono conferme! Abbiamo tradotto per voi questo articolo dall’ottimo sito 101greatgoals: L’ex attaccante del Celtic Darren Jackson ha descritto la sconfitta per 7-1 contro il Borussia Dortmund come “imbarazzante” e ha esortato Brendan Rodgers a cambiare la sua filosofia quando gioca in Champions League. Il Celtic è arrivato al Signal Iduna Park fiducioso dopo aver vinto tutte le partite di questa stagione, inclusa una sconfitta per 5-1 sullo Slovan Bratislava nella prima partita europea e una vittoria per 6-0 sul St Johnstone nella Premiership scozzese nel fine settimana. Tuttavia, sono stati spietatamente smascherati dalla squadra della Bundesliga per la quale Karim Adeyemi ha segnato una tripletta nel primo tempo e Serhou Guirassy ha segnato una doppietta.Leggi tutta la notizia su justcalcioNotizie da altre fonti che parlano di Jackson
