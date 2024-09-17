Voucher sport, Scapecchi: “Il budget totale di 100.000 euro è stato totalmente erogato” (Di martedì 17 settembre 2024) Arezzo, 17 settembre 2024 – “667 domande finanziate, di cui 42 per atleti con disabilità e le restanti 625 per ragazzi minorenni che vogliono avvicinarsi allo sport con passione. Il budget totale di 100.000 euro è stato totalmente erogato”. Numeri che soddisfano l’assessore allo sport Federico Scapecchi che già guarda oltre: “intanto un piccolo riassunto su come spendere i Voucher sport, ovvero presso tutte le associazioni e società sportive già accreditate, attualmente 24, e quelle che si accrediteranno fino al 25 novembre. Accreditarsi è gratuito, dopo di che il meccanismo può essere gestito tramite una app di facile utilizzo.Leggi tutta la notizia su lanazioneNotizie su altre fonti
- Voucher sport, Scapecchi: “Il budget totale di 100.000 euro è stato totalmente erogato” - “667 domande finanziate, di cui 42 per atleti con disabilità e le restanti 625 per ragazzi minorenni che vogliono avvicinarsi allo sport con passione ... lanazione
- DA supports Minister Gwarube’s efforts to address education budget cuts - With education at risk, the DA supports Minister Gwarube’s initiative to secure funding and protect teaching jobs amid the severe budget constraints. iol.co.za
- 'We have an awful lot more to do': Tánaiste Micheál Martin says cost-of-living key priority in budget - Ireland, the Tánaiste said that cost-of-living, housing and health will be top priorities in the upcoming budget ... leitrimobserver.ie
Video Voucher sportVideo Voucher sport