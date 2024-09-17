Voucher sport Scapecchi | Il budget totale di 100 000 euro è stato totalmente erogato

Leggi tutta la notizia su lanazione

(Di martedì 17 settembre 2024) Arezzo, 17 settembre 2024 – “667 domande finanziate, di cui 42 per atleti con disabilità e le restanti 625 per ragazzi minorenni che vogliono avvicinarsi allocon passione. Ildi 100.000”. Numeri che soddisfano l’assessore alloFedericoche già guarda oltre: “intanto un piccolo riassunto su come spendere i, ovvero presso tutte le associazioni e societàive già accreditate, attualmente 24, e quelle che si accrediteranno fino al 25 novembre. Accreditarsi è gratuito, dopo di che il meccanismo può essere gestito tramite una app di facile utilizzo.