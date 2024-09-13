Manchester City- Brentford – pronostico notizie sulle squadre formazioni

Leggi tutta la notizia su sport.periodicodaily

(Di venerdì 13 settembre 2024) Ilcercherà di conservare il suo perfetto inizio della campagna 2024-25 quando accoglierà ilall’Etihad Stadium sabato 14 settembre pomeriggio. Le duesi incontrano per la prima volta da febbraio, quando i Citizens ottennero una vittoria casalinga per 1-0 grazie a un gol di Erling Haaland nel secondo tempo. Il calcio di inizio diè previsto alle 16 Anteprima della partitaa che punto sono le dueIl Manè arrivato alla pausa internazionale in testa alla classifica della Premier League, dopo aver sconfitto il Chelsea, l’Ipswich Town e, più recentemente, il West Ham United nelle tre partite iniziali della campagna 2024-25.