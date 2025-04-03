Zonawrestling.net - AEW: Britt Baker si fa rivedere, confermata per WrestleCon durante la sua pausa dalla TV

Britt Baker è stato un argomento di discussione importante negli ultimi mesi, principalmente a causa del drama nel backstage della AEW mentre rimane assente dalla TV. Nonostante la sua assenza dalla AEW, è stato confermato che Britt Baker parteciperà a WrestleCon. WrestleCon ha annunciato su Twitter che Britt Baker sarà a Las Vegas durante il weekend di WrestleMania 41. "The Doctor is in! Bentornata Britt Baker D.M.D.! Ora è disponibile per foto professionali. Nessun preordine per i tavoli, ma i prezzi sono 50$/50$/80$ per giovedì, venerdì e sabato." Britt Baker non appare in AEW dal 13 novembre, il che significa che sono passati più di quattro mesi senza alcun segno di un suo ritorno imminente in TV.