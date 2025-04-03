AEW | Britt Baker si fa rivedere confermata per WrestleCon durante la sua pausa dalla TV
Britt Baker è stato un argomento di discussione importante negli ultimi mesi, principalmente a causa del drama nel backstage della AEW mentre rimane assente dalla TV. durante la sua pausa dalla AEW, è stato confermato che Britt Baker parteciperà a WrestleCon.WrestleCon ha annunciato su Twitter che Britt sarà a Las Vegas durante il weekend di WrestleMania 41.“The Doctor is in! Bentornata Britt Baker D.M.D.! Ora è disponibile per foto professionali. Nessun preordine per i tavoli, ma i prezzi sono 50$/50$/80$ per giovedì, venerdì e sabato.“The Doctor is IN! Welcome back Britt Baker D.M.D. She is available for pro photos now. No table preorders, but pricing is $50/50/$80 on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. pic.twitter.com/HUFrPYe6n0— WrestleCon (@WrestleCon) April 2, 2025 Britt Baker non appare in AEW dal 13 novembre, il che significa che sono passati più di quattro mesi senza alcun segno di un suo ritorno imminente in TV.
Leggi su Zonawrestling.net
Zonawrestling.net - AEW: Britt Baker si fa rivedere, confermata per WrestleCon durante la sua pausa dalla TV
- Wrestling AEW, Thunder e Britt: le donne si prendono la scena
- Britt Baker in WWE? La federazione è interessata
- La AEW e Tony Khan avrebbero raggiunto il punto di non ritorno con Britt Baker
- AEW: La verità sulla separazione di Adam Cole e Britt Baker
- AEW: Konnan riaccende il caso Cole-Baker con una rivelazione shock
- AEW: Novità sullo status (poco chiaro) di Britt Baker
- Big update on Britt Baker's status amid her AEW absence [Reports] - Britt Baker has been absent from AEW programming since November last year. The fans are concerned that she might have had a falling out with All Elite President Tony Khan. (sportskeeda.com)
- Latest Update On Britt Baker's Contract Status With AEW - Wrestling fans were keen to note on Wednesday that it appeared Britt Baker removed references to AEW from her social media profiles. This followed rumors and s ... (si.com)
- Britt Baker To Miss AEW Dynamite Due To Illness; Saraya, Jamie Hayter, And Nyla Rose To Face Willow Nightingale In Four Way Bout - Britt Baker misses AEW Dynamite. Baker was originally set to face Willow Nightingale on the October 8 edition of AEW Dynamite in a match that would determine the number one contender for the AEW Women ... (fightful.com)
Video AEW Britt