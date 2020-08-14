The War With Grandpa, il trailer del film in cui Robert De Niro è un nonno sfrenato (Di venerdì 14 agosto 2020) Il trailer ufficiale, con la relativa data d’uscita, del film The War With Grandpa è finalmente stato diffuso. Nel lungometraggio troviamo Robert De Niro interpretare un personaggio oramai comune nella sua filmografia: il nonno, come già accaduto in Vi Presento I Nostri e nonno Scatenato. De Niro riesce però a variare sempre, creando delle esperienze singolari. https://youtu.be/EohVvIWg-Oc Questa volta, come deducibile dal trailer stesso, il nonno Ed sarà un vecchietto non proprio tranquillo che si troverà a fare i conti con delle divertenti vicende. Peter è un bambino che frequenta le scuole elementari che vorrebbe solo giocare e ... Leggi su optimagazine

