Via Toledo nel weekend diventa una cloaca | Chiudiamo tutti gli occhi davanti a questo schifo

Via Toledo nel weekend diventa una cloaca: "Chiudiamo tutti gli occhi davanti a questo schifo" (Di martedì 22 ottobre 2024) Denunciamo da tempo la situazione insostenibile in cui versa via Toledo, a causa del sovraffollamento di locali legati allo street food e al boom turistico che porta maggiori introiti alle casse degli esercizi commerciali, ma rende invivibile la via dello shopping soprattutto nel weekend
