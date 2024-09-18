Vantage Markets celebrates 15 years innovating the ultimate trading machine (Di mercoledì 18 settembre 2024) PORT VILA, Vanuatu, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
Leading multi-asset CFD broker, Vantage Markets (or "Vantage"), marks its 15th anniversary today, celebrating 15 years of innovating the ultimate trading machine*. Like a well-oiled machine, Vantage has spent the past decade and a half building, innovating and refining its intuitive trading platforms that integrate cutting-edge technology, to meet the evolving needs of traders. To commemorate this milestone, Vantage has unveiled a new anniversary logo, symbolising the trust, security and reliability that have defined its journey. From now until the end of the year, clients can expect client appreciation events, exclusive interviews, and exciting regional promotions. Since its incorporation, Vantage has achieved significant milestones that have shaped its growth.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- NEOM McLaren Extreme E Joins Vantage Markets to Ignite "Reborn" Phase of the "Reborn a Trader" Campaign - "My dream was to be a DTM driver. "When I was very little, I never expected to be a professional driver. " For more information about the "Reborn a Trader" brand campaign, visit https://www. vantagemarkets. We are proud to partner with NEOM McLaren Extreme E to inspire our traders with these powerful stories of transformation. prnewswire. prnewswire. liberoquotidiano
- NEOM McLaren Extreme E Joins Vantage Markets to Ignite "Reborn" Phase of the "Reborn a Trader" Campaign - McLaren was the first F1 team to be certified carbon neutral ten years ago and has successfully retained the Carbon Trust Standard Award, most recently in February 2021. In his interview, Mattias Ekström discusses his transition from road racing to rally racing. co. LONDON, Aug. Making a racing driver into a rally driver? A few guys tried it and figured out it's not easy. liberoquotidiano
