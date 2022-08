The 5th Forum on China-Africa Media Cooperation Opens in Beijing (Di lunedì 29 agosto 2022) - Beijing, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/



The 5th Forum on China-Africa Media Cooperation (the "Forum") opened on August 25 in Beijing, China, combining online and offline events and sessions. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Senegal President Macky Sall, who is the African Co-Chair of FOCAC, sent congratulatory letters to the Forum. Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, read the letters from the presidents and gave a keynote speech. Huang noted that the letters fully reflected the great importance of China-Africa Cooperation from the leaders, as ...

