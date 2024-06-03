VinFast's bold European strategy sparks European EV adoption (Di lunedì 3 giugno 2024) (Adnkronos) - HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 June 2024 - A crucial aspect of inspiring confidence in a new brand and in a still-emerging form of propulsion is letting customers know that they are not embarking on the journey alone. European governments may operate initiatives that range from reducing taxation for EV drivers to providing money-off buying incentives, but offering assurance, guidance, support and peace-of-mind might just become the most important battleground for start-up EV brands seeking to convince conventional motorists to go electric. New Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, VinFast understands human compulsion and has empathy, sustainability and truly exceptional customer service at its heart. It believes that a competitive advantage lies in its customer-centric philosophy, which successfully runs through every venture operated by parent company, Vingroup.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidianoNotizie su altre fonti
