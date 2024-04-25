Sephora è il miglior retailer beauty al mondo - a decretarlo sono i social media

- Sephora Kids - allarme per le bimbe tra gli 8 e i 13 anni che sui social ostentano creme antietà e complicate beauty routine
Tra TikTok e Instagram spopola un nuovo trend preoccupante: bambine tra gli 8 e i 13 anni che seguono complicate beauty routine e utilizzano creme antietà. Un fenomeno che ha già acceso i riflettori di dermatologi e psicologi di tutto il mondo ...
- Beauty News aprile 2024 - appuntamenti e anniversari da Sephora a Clarins
Le Beauty News di aprile 2024 si aprono all’insegna di sogni e progetti, anniversari importanti e un impegno concreto nei confronti del futuro. appuntamenti e iniziative da segnare in agenda per programmare un mese all’insegna della bellezza, da ...
