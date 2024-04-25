Sephora è il miglior retailer beauty al mondo - a decretarlo sono i social media

Sephora è il miglior retailer beauty al mondo, a decretarlo sono i social media (Di giovedì 25 aprile 2024) Il miglior retailer beauty al mondo? Pare sia proprio Sephora. Infatti ha conquistato il primo posto nella classifica annuale di Cosmetify, una piattaforma di ricerca prezzi online che misura i rivenditori e i brand beauty in base alla loro attività e popolarità sui social media. Sephora diventa il miglior retailer nel mondo, e a dirlo è Cosmetify Ogni anno Cosmetify esamina i più grandi nomi del beauty in base al loro seguito sui social, all’impegno e al numero di ricerche su Google e assegna loro un punteggio su 10. Per la classifica dei rivenditori al dettaglio, Cosmetify ha preso in considerazione 20 brand e 20 brand beauty e ...
