Fan dicono che Suri Cruise - 18 ann - è ormai il clone del suo famoso padre

(Di giovedì 25 aprile 2024) L’unione tra Tome Katie Holmes è stata una delle più famose tra i matrimoni di celebrità degli anni 2000. Era un periodo in cui l’interesse per le coppie super famose era forte e il potere collettivo delle star die Holmes li rendeva una coppia di punta. Arriviamo al 2024 e sono passati molti anni dall’ultima volta che la coppia si è vista. Dopo la rottura del loro matrimonio e l’eventuale divorzio nel 2012, i rapporti trae la Holmes si sono notevolmente inaspriti e, anche se non possiamo saperlo con certezza, è lecito supporre che oggi tra loro ci sia poco amore. Detto questo, anche se il loro matrimonio si è concluso negativamente, i due condividono una figlia,. E, per quanto difficile da credere, questa settimana ha compiuto 18 anni! Sì, non c’è niente che ...

