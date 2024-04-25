Fan dicono che Suri Cruise - 18 ann - è ormai il clone del suo famoso padre

- Suri Cruise compie 18 anni e somiglia sempre di più alla madre Katie Holmes
La figlia di Tom Cruise e dell'ex protagonista di Dawson's Creek è diventata maggiorenne. Tra passione per la moda e recitazione, il futuro della figlia d'arte sembra essere nel mondo dello spettacolo.Continua a leggere
- Suri Cruise compie 18 anni : lontana dai riflettori (e da papà Tom) - protetta da mamma Katie Holmes
È stata la neonata più famosa al mondo quando, a cinque mesi, è apparsa in copertina su Vanity Fair Usa con i celebri genitori Katie Holmes e Tom Cruise. Nei primi anni di vita è cresciuta sotto i riflettori: ogni vestitino che indossava diventava ...
The daughter of Katie holmes and Tom cruise, recently celebrated her milestone 18th birthday without her father - The daughter of Katie holmes and Tom cruise, recently celebrated her milestone 18th birthday without her father ...hellomagazine
Tom cruise 'guilty' after missing daughter's 18th birthday and 'desperate to reconnect' - Tom cruise's daughter Suri celebrated her 18th birthday in the US with her mum Katie holmes, with her dad busy filming in London. He's shooting scenes for the upcoming Mission Impossible, so was ...msn
Suri cruise and Katie holmes look like sisters on a fashionable coffee date - Katie holmes and her daughter Suri cruise are one fashionable mother-daughter duo! The women, who could easily be confused for sisters, were seen enjoying a stroll together in NYC after a coffee run.hola