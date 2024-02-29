Donald e Melania Trump | i “quattro scontri” alla Casa Bianca

Donald Melania

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a pettegolezzicelebrita©

Fonte : pettegolezzicelebrita
Donald e Melania Trump: i “quattro scontri” alla Casa Bianca (Di giovedì 29 febbraio 2024) Un viaggio lungo decenni La relazione tra Donald e Melania Trump dura da oltre tre decenni, culminando nel periodo trascorso alla Casa Bianca dal 2017 al 2021. Dopo aver iniziato il corteggiamento nel 1998, la coppia si è sposata nel 2005 e presto ha dato il benvenuto al loro primo figlio. Sebbene la loro unione sia stata segnata dal sostegno pubblico durante la presidenza di Donald, le voci suggeriscono che la loro relazione abbia attraversato momenti di tensione a porte chiuse. Opinioni contrastanti su media e arredamento Secondo il libro della giornalista Katie Rogers American Woman: The Transformation of the Modern First Lady, diversi incidenti fanno luce sulle dinamiche all’interno della famiglia Trump. Un notevole disaccordo riguardava ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su pettegolezzicelebrita

Donald e Melania Trump: i «quattro scontri» alla Casa Bianca

  • Donald Melania

    Un nuovo libro sulla trasformazione delle first lady - appena uscito negli USA - ricostruisce presunti litigi dietro le quinte tra il tycoon americano e l’ex ... (vanityfair)

  • Donald Melania

    Mentre Donald Trump scrive nel giorno di San Valentino una lettera d'amore alla moglie Melania, i rapporti tra i due sembrano solo a livello di "affari". Pur ... (ilgiornale)

  • Donald Melania

    Melania Trump sta vivendo un periodo davvero doloroso. Infatti l’amata mamma Amalija Knavs si è spenta il 9 gennaio dopo una lunga malattia. La moglie ... (dilei)

Altre Notizie

Donald Trump Corrected Over Seth Meyers Statement: Main: Donald Trump during a rally on March 25 ... before calling out Biden for his joke about the rumored Melania-Mercedes mix-up. Trump critics viewed the speech as evidence of his "cognitive decline ...newsweek

Donald Trump's primary ballot woes grow after Illinois judge's ruling: Earlier this month, the high Court signaled it was skeptical of the Colorado ruling. Melania Trump Melania Trump's absence continues despite Donald's promise of her "big role" Trump blasted the ...tag24

'What a loser': Internet mocks Donald Trump as he fumes at Joe Biden's joke about forgetting Melania's name at CPAC: WASHINGTON, DC: President Joe Biden's comments on Donald Trump's inability to recall his wife Melania Trump's name during the CPAC event have sparked a strong reaction from the former President.msn

Video di Tendenza

Video Donald Melania
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.