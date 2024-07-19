“iDEHA Feel your Rhythm”, una serie podcast dedicata al benessere (Di venerdì 19 luglio 2024) Lanciata dal brand DEHA, un marchio lifestyle legato allo sport e alla danza, lancia “iDEHA Feel your Rhythm”, una serie podcast dedicata al benessere a 360°, in collaborazione con IUSVE, Cube Radio e Chic Words. Disponibile su Spotify dal 12 luglio, la serie esplora temi come l’equilibrio tra corpo e mente, il rispetto per il proprio ritmo, il work-life balance e la filosofia “less is more” per il benessere femminile e la salute mentale. Leggi anche: Riparte il podcast: “Tinder Land” Il primo episodio, “L’arte di equilibrare mente e corpo”, vede la partecipazione di Valia Benedetti, esperta di yoga e filosofia orientale, che condivide tecniche per migliorare il benessere quotidiano. Il secondo episodio, con Simone Panizzuti, psicoterapeuta e docente IUSVE, tratta il tema del work-life balance.Leggi tutta la notizia su 361magazineNotizie su altre fonti
