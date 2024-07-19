iDEHA Feel your Rhythm una serie podcast dedicata al benessere

Leggi tutta la notizia su 361magazine

(Di venerdì 19 luglio 2024) Lanciata dal brand DEHA, un marchio lifestyle legato allo sport e alla danza, lancia “”, unaala 360°, in collaborazione con IUSVE, Cube Radio e Chic Words. Disponibile su Spotify dal 12 luglio, laesplora temi come l’equilibrio tra corpo e mente, il rispetto per il proprio ritmo, il work-life balance e la filosofia “less is more” per ilfemminile e la salute mentale. Leggi anche: Riparte il: “Tinder Land” Il primo episodio, “L’arte di equilibrare mente e corpo”, vede la partecipazione di Valia Benedetti, esperta di yoga e filosofia orientale, che condivide tecniche per migliorare ilquotidiano. Il secondo episodio, con Simone Panizzuti, psicoterapeuta e docente IUSVE, tratta il tema del work-life balance.