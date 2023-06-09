CCTV+: Xi urges Inner Mongolia to pursue green development, advance Chinese modernization (Di venerdì 9 giugno 2023) BEIJING, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region to adhere to its strategic position, pursue green development, and strive to write a new chapter of Chinese modernization. Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks during an inspection tour in Hohhot, the capital of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, on Wednesday and Thursday. During his visit to the Zhonghuan industrial park on Wednesday afternoon, Xi said green development is the path that must be taken, and the top priority of Inner ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region to adhere to its strategic position, pursue green development, and strive to write a new chapter of Chinese modernization. Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks during an inspection tour in Hohhot, the capital of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, on Wednesday and Thursday. During his visit to the Zhonghuan industrial park on Wednesday afternoon, Xi said green development is the path that must be taken, and the top priority of Inner ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Devi cambiare la batteria dell'allarme Ecco quanto costa PgCasa
CCTV+: Xi urges Inner Mongolia to pursue green development, advance Chinese modernizationChinese President Xi Jinping has called on north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region to adhere to its strategic position, pursue green development, and strive to write a new chapter of Chinese ...
Haunting 999 call urges medics to 'hurry' after young dad fatally stabbed at house partyThis is the moment a desperate 999 call was made, urging medics to hurry to the aid of a young dad following a knife attack. Oliver Freckleton was fatally stabbed in the thigh outside a birthday party ...
CCTV+ urgesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CCTV+ urges