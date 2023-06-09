WARNER BROS. GAMES SVELA IL GAMEPLAY DI MORTAL KOMBAT 1Miglioramenti in arrivo per GTA Online Crash Team Rumble - trailer di lancioImmortals of Aveum 'Colossal Assault' TrailerGANGS OF SHERWOOD IN USCITA IL 19 OTTOBRELa Stagione 3 di DRAGON BALL: THE BREAKERS disponibile!BANDAI NAMCO ANNUNCIA SAND LAND, UN NUOVO ACTION RPG Domenico Merlo, padre di Michele ex concorrente di Amici, rivela il ...Tragedia a Roma: Bambina di 14 mesi trovata morta in auto, padre ...Attacco a colpi di coltello nel parco di Annecy: un film dell'orrore ...Ultime Blog

CCTV+ | Xi urges Inner Mongolia to pursue green development | advance Chinese modernization

CCTV+ urges

CCTV+: Xi urges Inner Mongolia to pursue green development, advance Chinese modernization (Di venerdì 9 giugno 2023) BEIJING, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region to adhere to its strategic position, pursue green development, and strive to write a new chapter of Chinese modernization. Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks during an inspection tour in Hohhot, the capital of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, on Wednesday and Thursday. During his visit to the Zhonghuan industrial park on Wednesday afternoon, Xi said green development is the path that must be taken, and the top priority of Inner ...
