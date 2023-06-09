CCTV+ | Xi urges Inner Mongolia to pursue green development | advance Chinese modernization

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 9 giugno 2023) BEIJING, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/President Xi Jinping has called on north China'sAutonomous Region to adhere to its strategic position,, and strive to write a new chapter of. Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks during an inspection tour in Hohhot, the capital ofAutonomous Region, on Wednesday and Thursday. During his visit to the Zhonghuan industrial park on Wednesday afternoon, Xi saidis the path that must be taken, and the top priority of...