Fonte : sportface di 11 mag 2024 whatsapp

LIVE – Arnaldi-Jarry - secondo turno Internazionali d’Italia 2024 | RISULTATO in DIRETTA

LIVE – Arnaldi-Jarry, secondo turno Internazionali d’Italia 2024: RISULTATO in DIRETTA (Di sabato 11 maggio 2024) Il LIVE e la DIRETTA testuale di Arnaldi-Jarry, incontro valevole per il secondo turno degli Internazionali d’Italia 2024 (terra battuta). Il sanremese torna in scena dopo la battaglia di più di due ore e mezza contro il lucky loser transalpino Harold Mayot. Il bombardiere cileno, invece, ha avuto un bye al debutto in qualità di ventunesima testa di serie. A partire leggermente favorito secondo le quote dei bookmakers, nonostante si trovi in svantaggio per 2-0 nel bilancio degli scontri diretti, sarà proprio l’azzurro. Entrambi, tuttavia, si sono risolti solamente al terzo e decisivo parziale. Fondamentale sarà rispondere bene per Arnaldi, che si trova di fronte un giocatore che fa della prima di ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su sportface
Notizie su altre fonti: live arnaldi-jarry

Arnaldi-Jarry in tv, orario ATP Roma 2024: programma, dove vederla, streaming - arnaldi-jarry in tv, orario ATP Roma 2024: programma, dove vederla, streaming - Matteo Arnaldi affronterà Nicolas Jarry al secondo turno del Masters 1000 di Roma. Il tennista italiano incrocerà il cileno sulla terra rossa della ...

Tennis: a Roma quote da impresa per Nardi contro Rune, Arnaldi con Jarry vede il terzo turno - Tennis: a Roma quote da impresa per Nardi contro Rune, Arnaldi con Jarry vede il terzo turno - In campo domani anche Matteo Arnaldi contro uno specialista della terra rossa: Nicolas Jarry. Il sanremese, su Betflag, si gioca vincente a 1,68 contro i 2,05 dell’avversario. Anche nel conto dei set ...

Italian Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 5 - Italian Open 2024 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more | Day 5 - Day 5 of the Italian Open will see the start of the women's singles third round, along with the continuation of the men's singles second round.

© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.