Highlights e gol Young Boys-Inter 0-1 | Champions League 2024 2025 VIDEO

Il VIDEO degli Highlights di Young Boys-Inter, match valevole per la terza giornata della fase campionato della Champions League 2024/2025. Partita nel quale succede tutto e il contrario di tutto con un primo tempo complicato per i ragazzi di Simone Inzaghi che subiscono la grande aggressività degli svizzeri: Sommer salva in un paio di occasioni. Anche se la palla più importante ce l'ha Bisseck sul finire di primo tempo. E ad inizio ripresa Arnautovic sbaglia il calcio di rigore. L'Inter comincia ad avere occasioni da gol, ma anche lo Young Boys va vicino al gol del vantaggio con un palo colpito. Nel finale però ci pensa Thuram a siglare il gol che vale tre punti, una rete pesantissima.

