Golf, ZOZO Championships 2024: Schauffele e Matsuyuama sfidano Morikawa (Di mercoledì 23 ottobre 2024) Tutto pronto per la sesta edizione delo ZOZO Championships, tappa nipponica del PGA Tour in programma a Chiba. Anche tre top-10 del ranking mondiale si sfideranno sul green questo fine settimana nella città a sud-est di Tokyo: Xander Schauffele e Hideki Matsuyuama (vincitore nel 2021) sfidano il detentore del titolo Collin Morikawa. In palio, quest'anno, 8.500.000 dollari complessivi con prima moneta di 1.530.000. In gara sono in 78, di cui 13 nella Top 50 del world ranking. Questo è l'unico appuntamento della FedEx Cup Fall che non prevede il taglio dopo 36 buche.

