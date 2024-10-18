.com di 18 ott 2024

Ringo Starr annuncia il nuovo album Look Up la tracklist

Ringo Starr annuncia il nuovo album Look Up, la tracklist (Di venerdì 18 ottobre 2024) Ringo Starr pubblicherà a gennaio 2025 un nuovissimo album di musica country dal titolo Look Up Ringo Starr pubblicherà il 10 gennaio 2025 un nuovissimo album di musica country, Look Up, prodotto e scritto in collaborazione con T Bone Burnett, che contiene 11 brani originali registrati quest’anno a Nashville e Los Angeles. Il brano Time On My Hands è disponibile da oggi in streaming. Nove degli 11 brani di Look Up sono stati scritti in collaborazione con Burnett, uno da Billy Swan e l’altro scritto da Starr e Bruce Sugar. Ringo ha cantato e suonato la batteria in tutti i brani e ha realizzato il brano di chiusura dell’album, Thankful, insieme a Alison Krauss. La passione di Starr per la musica country è sempre stato evidente durante tutta la sua prestigiosa carriera.
Ringo Starr da .com

.com - Ringo Starr annuncia il nuovo album Look Up, la tracklist

Leggi tutta la notizia su .com
Altre notizie su Ringo Starr annuncia il nuovo album Look Up, la tracklist. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

Ringo Starr Shares First Single From New Country Album Featuring Billy Strings, Molly Tuttle, & More - Starr shared this statement about how Look Up came together after he ran into Burnett in 2022: ... (stereogum.com)

Ringo Starr announces new Country album ‘Look Up’ for 2025 release - The album, produced by the renowned T Bone Burnett, features 11 original tracks recorded in Nashville and Los Angeles. (entertainment-focus.com)

Ringo Starr Goes Country (Again) For New Album Ft. Billy Strings, Molly Tuttle, Alison Krauss, More [Watch] - Ringo Starr tapped a long list of Nashville stars to contribute to his new T Bone Burnett-produced country album, 'Look Up'. (liveforlivemusic.com)

Video di Tendenza
Video Ringo Starr
Video Ringo Starr
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.