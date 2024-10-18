Ringo Starr annuncia il nuovo album Look Up, la tracklist (Di venerdì 18 ottobre 2024) Ringo Starr pubblicherà a gennaio 2025 un nuovissimo album di musica country dal titolo Look Up Ringo Starr pubblicherà il 10 gennaio 2025 un nuovissimo album di musica country, Look Up, prodotto e scritto in collaborazione con T Bone Burnett, che contiene 11 brani originali registrati quest’anno a Nashville e Los Angeles. Il brano Time On My Hands è disponibile da oggi in streaming. Nove degli 11 brani di Look Up sono stati scritti in collaborazione con Burnett, uno da Billy Swan e l’altro scritto da Starr e Bruce Sugar. Ringo ha cantato e suonato la batteria in tutti i brani e ha realizzato il brano di chiusura dell’album, Thankful, insieme a Alison Krauss. La passione di Starr per la musica country è sempre stato evidente durante tutta la sua prestigiosa carriera. .com - Ringo Starr annuncia il nuovo album Look Up, la tracklist Leggi tutta la notizia su .com (Di venerdì 18 ottobre 2024)pubblicherà a gennaio 2025 un nuovissimodi musica country dal titoloUppubblicherà il 10 gennaio 2025 un nuovissimodi musica country,Up, prodotto e scritto in collaborazione con T Bone Burnett, che contiene 11 brani originali registrati quest’anno a Nashville e Los Angeles. Il brano Time On My Hands è disponibile da oggi in streaming. Nove degli 11 brani diUp sono stati scritti in collaborazione con Burnett, uno da Billy Swan e l’altro scritto dae Bruce Sugar.ha cantato e suonato la batteria in tutti i brani e ha realizzato il brano di chiusura dell’, Thankful, insieme a Alison Krauss. La passione diper la musica country è sempre stato evidente durante tutta la sua prestigiosa carriera.

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

Ringo Starr Shares First Single From New Country Album Featuring Billy Strings, Molly Tuttle, & More - Starr shared this statement about how Look Up came together after he ran into Burnett in 2022: ... (stereogum.com)

Ringo Starr announces new Country album ‘Look Up’ for 2025 release - The album, produced by the renowned T Bone Burnett, features 11 original tracks recorded in Nashville and Los Angeles. (entertainment-focus.com)

Ringo Starr Goes Country (Again) For New Album Ft. Billy Strings, Molly Tuttle, Alison Krauss, More [Watch] - Ringo Starr tapped a long list of Nashville stars to contribute to his new T Bone Burnett-produced country album, 'Look Up'. (liveforlivemusic.com)