.com - Ringo Starr annuncia il nuovo album Look Up, la tracklist
Ringo Starr Shares First Single From New Country Album Featuring Billy Strings, Molly Tuttle, & More - Starr shared this statement about how Look Up came together after he ran into Burnett in 2022: ... (stereogum.com)
Ringo Starr announces new Country album ‘Look Up’ for 2025 release - The album, produced by the renowned T Bone Burnett, features 11 original tracks recorded in Nashville and Los Angeles. (entertainment-focus.com)
Ringo Starr Goes Country (Again) For New Album Ft. Billy Strings, Molly Tuttle, Alison Krauss, More [Watch] - Ringo Starr tapped a long list of Nashville stars to contribute to his new T Bone Burnett-produced country album, 'Look Up'. (liveforlivemusic.com)
Milan, Fonseca: “Chi sarà il capitano? Ora vi dico quello che penso” novella2000.it
In piazza contro le toghe come ai tempi di Berlusconi lanotiziagiornale.it
Ciclismo su pista, Milan: “Non pensavo di battere il record, sono ancora incredulo” lanotiziagiornale.it
Eurolega, ancora una sconfitta per la Virtus: ko a Monaco sport.quotidiano.net