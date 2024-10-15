Social, Tv e Trend Advertising: sfida senza esclusione di colpi (Di martedì 15 ottobre 2024) Tv vs Social Network: chi vincerà? Sempre molto puntuali e interessanti le analisi targate Pulse Advertising Italia. “Un dato subito lampante è che l’Advertising online e sui Social media ha superato nel 2023 nettamente gli investimenti in ambito pubblicitario televisivo “. Parola di Claudio Burchi, Executive Director di Pulse Advertising Italia, agenzia di Influencer Marketing e Social Paid Adv. L’agenzia ha recentemente raccolto in un white paper diversi dati ed evidenze sul tema. E riteniamo opportuno riportare integralmente l’interessante analisi. Sono stati investiti nel nostro paese ben 10,2 miliardi di euro nella pubblicità. Un numero in crescita del 6% rispetto al 2022, di questi oltre il 48% del totale di investimento pubblicitario è destinato al digital e il 35% alla TV (fonte: Osservatorio Internet Media della School of Management del Politecnico di Milano). Danielebartocciblog.it - Social, Tv e Trend Advertising: sfida senza esclusione di colpi Leggi tutta la notizia su Danielebartocciblog.it (Di martedì 15 ottobre 2024) Tv vsNetwork: chi vincerà? Sempre molto puntuali e interessanti le analisi targate PulseItalia. “Un dato subito lampante è che l’online e suimedia ha superato nel 2023 nettamente gli investimenti in ambito pubblicitario televisivo “. Parola di Claudio Burchi, Executive Director di PulseItalia, agenzia di Influencer Marketing ePaid Adv. L’agenzia ha recentemente raccolto in un white paper diversi dati ed evidenze sul tema. E riteniamo opportuno riportare integralmente l’interessante analisi. Sono stati investiti nel nostro paese ben 10,2 miliardi di euro nella pubblicità. Un numero in crescita del 6% rispetto al 2022, di questi oltre il 48% del totale di investimento pubblicitario è destinato al digital e il 35% alla TV (fonte: Osservatorio Internet Media della School of Management del Politecnico di Milano).

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

Ready for a Seasonal Sales Boost? Create a Winning TikTok Campaign. - The holidays are around the corner and 2025 budgets are being allotted. TikTok should be in your marketing plan. By Melanie Young Recent changes allowing ... (wineindustryadvisor.com)

Brands let the DE&I fire burn out. Can the Heinz controversy reignite it? - The food giant has been shaken by two of its ads being accused of perpetuating racial stereotypes. Does a controversy like this provide a wake-up call for brands to improve their representation, or ... (thedrum.com)

The Impact of Social Media on Skincare Trends and Brand Awareness - From viral trends like "glass skin" to user-generated content that boosts consumer trust, social media is driving the conversation around skincare more than ever before ... (news18.com)