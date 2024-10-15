Danielebartocciblog.it - Social, Tv e Trend Advertising: sfida senza esclusione di colpi
Ready for a Seasonal Sales Boost? Create a Winning TikTok Campaign. - The holidays are around the corner and 2025 budgets are being allotted. TikTok should be in your marketing plan. By Melanie Young Recent changes allowing ... (wineindustryadvisor.com)
Brands let the DE&I fire burn out. Can the Heinz controversy reignite it? - The food giant has been shaken by two of its ads being accused of perpetuating racial stereotypes. Does a controversy like this provide a wake-up call for brands to improve their representation, or ... (thedrum.com)
The Impact of Social Media on Skincare Trends and Brand Awareness - From viral trends like "glass skin" to user-generated content that boosts consumer trust, social media is driving the conversation around skincare more than ever before ... (news18.com)
Opas su Unieuro, Fnac Darty: "Non vediamo l'ora di creare un leader europeo nel retail specializzato" forlitoday.it
Vigilanza: oggi il sit in dei lavoratori della Cs Police, azienda in amministrazione giudiziaria da 2 anni palermotoday.it
Melchiorre (Fdi): “Costruire centralità medico, paziente e persona” rossodisera.eu
Sul bancone di Striscia la notizia arriva un altro cucciolo del rifugio Ohana agrigentonotizie.it