The Argentine Football Association Renews XTrend as National Team Sponsor in Europe (Di martedì 10 settembre 2024) BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
The Argentine Football Association (AFA) is pleased to announce the renewal of its partnership with XTrend as the Regional Sponsor of the Argentine National Team in Europe. This renewed agreement reinforces a successful collaboration that began last year and is set to further strengthen XTrend's brand presence in the interNational financial market. This partnership will enable XTrend to amplify its influence and reach within the global financial landscape. Through this renewed collaboration, XTrend aims to leverage the global appeal of the Argentine National Team, renowned for its passion, talent, and success, to connect with sports fans and potential customers across Europe.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
The Argentine Football Association (AFA) is pleased to announce the renewal of its partnership with XTrend as the Regional Sponsor of the Argentine National Team in Europe. This renewed agreement reinforces a successful collaboration that began last year and is set to further strengthen XTrend's brand presence in the interNational financial market. This partnership will enable XTrend to amplify its influence and reach within the global financial landscape. Through this renewed collaboration, XTrend aims to leverage the global appeal of the Argentine National Team, renowned for its passion, talent, and success, to connect with sports fans and potential customers across Europe.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- Football: Chris Wood tells All Whites to 'become better' - Ahead of their clash against USA, the All Whites captain has implored his team mates to prove the latest loss was an "anomaly". rnz.co.nz
- Colombia-Argentina, probabili formazioni e dove vederla - Dopo la grande vittoria contro il Cile, l’Argentina di Scaloni vuole replicare ancora ... La gara andrà in onda su One football. sportpaper
- Marselino Ferdinan on Argentina, Oxford United and style of play - SUMMER signing Marselino Ferdinan is unafraid of making the step up to Sky Bet Championship football after joining Oxford United last month. oxfordmail.co.uk
Video The ArgentineVideo The Argentine