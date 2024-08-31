Il Chelsea ospita lo Shamrock mentre le nazioni di casa hanno ricevuto grandi pareggi nel sorteggio UEFA (Di sabato 31 agosto 2024) 2024-08-30 15:39:48 Lettori di JustCalcio.com, vi riportiamo in versione integrale l’ultima notizia pervenuta in redazione: Lo Shamrock Rovers affronterà il Chelsea, due volte campione d’Europa, nella nuova UEFA Europa Conference League. I campioni della Repubblica d’Irlanda hanno anche avuto la possibilità di fare un viaggio emozionante in Irlanda del Nord per giocare contro il Larne, la prima squadra del paese a raggiungere le ultime fasi di una competizione per club UEFA. Sono stati confermati gli avversari della Fase Lega Chelsea (A) APOELE (C) SK Rapid (A) I nuovi Saints (C) Borac (H) Larne (A)#RoversInEuropa l #UECLpareggio foto.twitter.Leggi tutta la notizia su justcalcioNotizie su altre fonti
