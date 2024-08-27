NARXOZ UNIVERSITY OPENS KAZAKHSTAN'S MARKET-LEADING STUDENT RESIDENCE IN ALMATY (Di martedì 27 agosto 2024) - ALMATY, KAZAKHSTAN, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
NARXOZ UNIVERSITY, a preeminent private UNIVERSITY in ALMATY in the Republic of KAZAKHSTAN, today OPENS its newly completed Emen STUDENT RESIDENCE. The state-of-the-art 424 bed project located close to NARXOZ UNIVERSITY has become the LEADING STUDENT RESIDENCE in KAZAKHSTAN. The Emen RESIDENCE is finished to the highest international standards with MARKET-LEADING amenities and a focus on comfort and environmental friendliness. The US$15 million, 8,700m² project was funded by Verny Capital, a leader in private investments in KAZAKHSTAN, through its social investment programme. Each bedroom has a private bathroom, air conditioning and built-in furniture, also benefitting from shared amenities including kitchens, utility rooms, coworking spaces, medical facilities and Wi-Fi.
NARXOZ UNIVERSITY OPENS KAZAKHSTAN'S MARKET-LEADING STUDENT RESIDENCE IN ALMATY - almaty, Kazakhstan, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Narxoz university, a preeminent private university in almaty in the Republic of Kazakhstan, today opens its newly completed Emen student residence.
Video NARXOZ UNIVERSITYVideo NARXOZ UNIVERSITY