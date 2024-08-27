NARXOZ UNIVERSITY OPENS KAZAKHSTAN' S MARKET-LEADING STUDENT RESIDENCE IN ALMATY

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 27 agosto 2024) -, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/, a preeminent privateinin the Republic of, todayits newly completed Emen. The state-of-the-art 424 bed project located close tohas become thein. The Emenis finished to the highest international standards withamenities and a focus on comfort and environmental friendliness. The US$15 million, 8,700m² project was funded by Verny Capital, a leader in private investments in, through its social investment programme. Each bedroom has a private bathroom, air conditioning and built-in furniture, also benefitting from shared amenities including kitchens, utility rooms, coworking spaces, medical facilities and Wi-Fi.