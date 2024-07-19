Fight fight fight Donald Trump accetta la candidatura | L’attentato? Dio era dalla mia parte

Leggi tutta la notizia su open.online

(Di venerdì 19 luglio 2024) «».ha ufficialmenteto la nomination dei Repubblicani. Sarà lui il candidato alla Casa Bianca. E lo ha fatto con un discorso alla convention di Milwaukee in cui ha rievocatodi Thomas Crooks al Butler Farm Shoot in Pennsylvania. Lo slogan richiamato dal candidato sul palco è stato scanditofolla. Theè entrato in scena sulle note di God bless Usa cantata da Lee Greenwood, scendendo da una scala illuminata con la scritta “” gigante. Poco prima aveva firmato i documenti che ufficializzavano lamentre Melania era alle sue spalle. «Stasera, con fede e devozione, accetto con orgoglio la vostraa presidente degli Stati Uniti. Sarà una vittoria incredibile», ha detto.