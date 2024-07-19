«Fight, fight, fight», Donald Trump accetta la candidatura: «L’attentato? Dio era dalla mia parte» (Di venerdì 19 luglio 2024) «fight, fight, fight». Donald Trump ha ufficialmente accettato la nomination dei Repubblicani. Sarà lui il candidato alla Casa Bianca. E lo ha fatto con un discorso alla convention di Milwaukee in cui ha rievocato L’attentato di Thomas Crooks al Butler Farm Shoot in Pennsylvania. Lo slogan richiamato dal candidato sul palco è stato scandito dalla folla. TheDonald è entrato in scena sulle note di God bless Usa cantata da Lee Greenwood, scendendo da una scala illuminata con la scritta “Trump” gigante. Poco prima aveva firmato i documenti che ufficializzavano la candidatura mentre Melania era alle sue spalle. «Stasera, con fede e devozione, accetto con orgoglio la vostra candidatura a presidente degli Stati Uniti. Sarà una vittoria incredibile», ha detto.Leggi tutta la notizia su open.onlineNotizie su altre fonti
