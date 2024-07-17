School Movie, 3000 baby attori da tutta Italia a Capaccio-Paestum per due giorni (Di mercoledì 17 luglio 2024) Per il gran finale della dodicesima edizione di School Movie, oggi e domani si ritrovano a Capaccio Paestum 3000 baby attori provenienti da 50 comuni Italiani. Un vero e proprio happening che mette insieme cinema, scrittura e musica. Tutto nel segno della forza e della speranza. Perché come recita il claim di quest’edizione, “l’unione fa la forza”, anche per la collaborazione con il Banco Alimentare della Campania. La finalissima è strutturata in due momenti e per altrettante location: al Next, dove ci saranno le proiezioni dei video degli istituti scolastici partecipanti, e all’Area Archeologica per la serata di spettacolo e le premiazioni. L’evento è organizzato dall’Associazione Culturale School Movie Aps; Enza Ruggiero è la direttrice organizzativa.Leggi tutta la notizia su ildenaroNotizie su altre fonti
