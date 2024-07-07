Golf: Ewen Ferguson vince il BMW International Open, Migliozzi vince l’European Swing e Manassero vola all’Open Championship! (Di domenica 7 luglio 2024) Sono tre le notizie che arrivano dal BMW International Open che si è concluso oggi a Monaco di Baviera. La prima, naturalmente, riguarda il vincitore, Ewen Ferguson. Per il ventottenne scozzese, che chiude a -18 un weeekend molto bello, arriva il terzo successo sul DP World Tour, il primo nel 2024 dopo che ne aveva trovati due nel 2022. La seconda riguarda Matteo Manassero, che seppur 47° con lo score di -3 si qualifica per l’Open Championship numero 152, di scena dal 18 al 21 luglio al Royal Troon. Sarà il terzo italiano in gara dopo Francesco Molinari, che ha l’esenzione da ex vincitore fino a 60 anni, e Guido Migliozzi, che il passo lo ha guadagnato attraverso il KLM Open vinto. La terza riguarda proprio Migliozzi: il vicentino, infatti, pur non avendo superato neppure il taglio è proclamato vincitore dell’European Swing, il ciclo di sei tornei del DP World Tour con il quale si porta a casa 200.Leggi tutta la notizia su oasportNotizie su altre fonti
- DP World Tour: Scotland's Ewen Ferguson clinches Open Championship spot with emotional BMW International Open win - ewen ferguson's third DP World Tour win and first since 2022 clinches spot in Open Championship at Troon, live on Sky Sports; Scottish player emotional after victory in Germany following recent bouts ... skysports
- Ewen Ferguson fights back tears after win in Germany secures Open spot - Scot set to tee up at Royal Troon after third DP World Tour title win An emotional ewen ferguson set his sights on the Open Championship after claiming his third DP World Tour title in the BMW ... scotsman
- Emotional Ferguson secures Open spot with win in German - An emotional ewen ferguson set his sights on the Open Championship after claiming his third DP World Tour title in the BMW International Open in Munich. ferguson carded a final round of 68 at Golfclub ... rte.ie
