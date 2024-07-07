Golf | Ewen Ferguson vince il BMW International Open Migliozzi vince l’European Swing e Manassero vola all’Open Championship!

Leggi tutta la notizia su oasport

(Di domenica 7 luglio 2024) Sono tre le notizie che arrivano dal BMWche si è concluso oggi a Monaco di Baviera. La prima, naturalmente, riguarda il vincitore,. Per il ventottenne scozzese, che chiude a -18 un weeekend molto bello, arriva il terzo successo sul DP World Tour, il primo nel 2024 dopo che ne aveva trovati due nel 2022. La seconda riguarda Matteo, che seppur 47° con lo score di -3 si qualifica per l’numero 152, di scena dal 18 al 21 luglio al Royal Troon. Sarà il terzo italiano in gara dopo Francesco Molinari, che ha l’esenzione da ex vincitore fino a 60 anni, e Guido, che il passo lo ha guadagnato attraverso il KLMvinto. La terza riguarda proprio: il vicentino, infatti, pur non avendo superato neppure il taglio è proclamato vincitore del, il ciclo di sei tornei del DP World Tour con il quale si porta a casa 200.