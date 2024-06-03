Dead by Daylight: Dungeons & Dragons è disponibile ora, ecco il trailer di lancio (Di lunedì 3 giugno 2024) Dead by Daylight: Dungeons &; Dragon è ora disponibile, con il trailer di lancio che ha mostrato ai giocatori alcune delle sorprese presenti in questo nuovo evento speciale dedicato al celeberrimo franchise. Dopo le tante novità di maggio, questo nuovo crossover i fan possono esplorare le Rovine Dimenticate, dove l’arcinemico Vecna, il Lich, non si fermerà davanti a nulla pur di realizzare le sue raccapriccianti ambizioni. In tutto questo troviamo inoltre il bardo Aestri Yazar esplorare questa terra abbandonata. Deve sopravvivere a tutti i costi, perché chi altro racconterà la storia se dovesse morire? In Dead by Daylight: Dungeons &; Dragons è possibile vestire i panni di Vecna: Incantatore Oscuro, Conquistatore dei Regni, un killer dominato dalla passione smisurata per il sangue ed in grado di uccidere i malcapitati avversari nei modio peggiori possibili.Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experienceNotizie su altre fonti
