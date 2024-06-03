Dead by Daylight | Dungeons & Dragons è disponibile ora ecco il trailer di lancio

Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experience

(Di lunedì 3 giugno 2024)by; Dragon è ora, con ildiche ha mostrato ai giocatori alcune delle sorprese presenti in questo nuovo evento speciale dedicato al celeberrimo franchise. Dopo le tante novità di maggio, questo nuovo crossover i fan possono esplorare le Rovine Dimenticate, dove l’arcinemico Vecna, il Lich, non si fermerà davanti a nulla pur di realizzare le sue raccapriccianti ambizioni. In tutto questo troviamo inoltre il bardo Aestri Yazar esplorare questa terra abbandonata. Deve sopravvivere a tutti i costi, perché chi altro racconterà la storia se dovesse morire? Inbyè possibile vestire i panni di Vecna: Incantatore Oscuro, Conquistatore dei Regni, un killer dominato dalla passione smisurata per il sangue ed in grado di uccidere i malcapitati avversari nei modio peggiori possibili.