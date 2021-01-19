Guardiola: “Aguero ci manca. Mercato? A gennaio non faremo mercato” (Di martedì 19 gennaio 2021) Il tecnico del Manchester City, Pep Guardiola ha parlato in conferenza stampa chiudendo le porte a possibili operazioni di mercato in entrata:“Aguero non è ancora pronto, non so quando rientrerà dall’isolamento. Ci manca, abbiamo bisogno di lui. I numeri parlano chiaro, è il miglior attaccante della nostra storia e può vincere le partite da solo. I 4 anni di Gabriel Jesus al City? Ha sorpreso in molti aspetti, quando prendi un giocatore non sai mai come si inserirà. Ripeto, ci ha sorpreso in tanti aspetti ed è nell’età giusta per crescere ancora. E lui sa dove deve migliorare. Il momento della squadra? Stiamo giocando bene in certi frangenti ma dobbiamo migliorare. Il City si muoverà sul mercato a gennaio? No”. Foto: Twitter City L'articolo proviene ... Leggi su alfredopedulla (Di martedì 19 gennaio 2021) Il tecnico del Manchester City, Pepha parlato in conferenza stampa chiudendo le porte a possibili operazioni diin entrata:“non è ancora pronto, non so quando rientrerà dall’isolamento. Ci, abbiamo bisogno di lui. I numeri parlano chiaro, è il miglior attaccante della nostra storia e può vincere le partite da solo. I 4 anni di Gabriel Jesus al City? Ha sorpreso in molti aspetti, quando prendi un giocatore non sai mai come si inserirà. Ripeto, ci ha sorpreso in tanti aspetti ed è nell’età giusta per crescere ancora. E lui sa dove deve migliorare. Il momento della squadra? Stiamo giocando bene in certi frangenti ma dobbiamo migliorare. Il City si muoverà sul? No”. Foto: Twitter City L'articolo proviene ...

