Guardiola: “Aguero ci manca. Mercato? A gennaio non faremo mercato” (Di martedì 19 gennaio 2021) Il tecnico del Manchester City, Pep Guardiola ha parlato in conferenza stampa chiudendo le porte a possibili operazioni di mercato in entrata:“Aguero non è ancora pronto, non so quando rientrerà dall’isolamento. Ci manca, abbiamo bisogno di lui. I numeri parlano chiaro, è il miglior attaccante della nostra storia e può vincere le partite da solo. I 4 anni di Gabriel Jesus al City? Ha sorpreso in molti aspetti, quando prendi un giocatore non sai mai come si inserirà. Ripeto, ci ha sorpreso in tanti aspetti ed è nell’età giusta per crescere ancora. E lui sa dove deve migliorare. Il momento della squadra? Stiamo giocando bene in certi frangenti ma dobbiamo migliorare. Il City si muoverà sul mercato a gennaio? No”. Foto: Twitter City L'articolo proviene ... Leggi su alfredopedulla
Pep Guardiola has ruled out making additions to the Manchester City attack in the January transfer window. T he City boss admits his side have missed record goalscorer Sergio Aguero but is convinced ...
Man City 'need' & 'miss' Aguero
Manager Pep Guardiola says Manchester City still "need" Sergio Aguero even though the club's record scorer has played virtually no part in their drive towards the Premier League summit.
