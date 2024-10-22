Hisense's Overseas Annual Revenue Surpasses $12.2 Billion USD (Di martedì 22 ottobre 2024) Hisense Group Announces New Goals for the Future at 55th Anniversary QINGDAO, China, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/



Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, announced a remarkable milestone with its Overseas business Revenue surpassing $12.2 Billion USD in the fiscal year of 2023. This significant achievement was revealed at the Group's 55th-anniversary celebrations, at which the company also unveiled its ambitious future goals. Over the past five years, Hisense has significantly expanded its global footprint and achieved breakthroughs in technological foundation. The company's acquisition of SanDen Corporation and development of AI picture quality chips were catalysts for growth, enabling Hisense to enter new markets and enhance its technological capabilities. Liberoquotidiano.it - Hisense's Overseas Annual Revenue Surpasses $12.2 Billion USD Leggi tutta la notizia su Liberoquotidiano.it (Di martedì 22 ottobre 2024)Group Announces New Goals for the Future at 55th Anniversary QINGDAO, China, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, announced a remarkable milestone with itsbusinesssurpassing $12.2USD in the fiscal year of 2023. This significant achievement was revealed at the Group's 55th-anniversary celebrations, at which the company also unveiled its ambitious future goals. Over the past five years,has significantly expanded its global footprint and achieved breakthroughs in technological foundation. The company's acquisition of SanDen Corporation and development of AI picture quality chips were catalysts for growth, enablingto enter new markets and enhance its technological capabilities.

Altre notizie su. Leggi altre news da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

Hisense's Overseas Annual Revenue Surpasses $12.2 Billion USD - Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, announced a remarkable milestone with its overseas business revenue surpassing $12.2 billion USD in the fiscal year of 2023 ... (adnkronos.com)

Hisense Showcases Premium ULED MiniLED TV Range Across GCC with Exclusive UAE Promotions - Hisense continues to push boundaries in the home entertainment industry with its premium ULED MiniLED TV range, offering unparalleled picture quality and a fully immersive viewing experience. With a ... (msn.com)

2 terrifically cheap FTSE 250 stocks to consider this October! - Royston Wild reckons these rebounding FTSE 250 shares still look cheap at current prices. Here's why bargain hunters should give them a close look. (fool.co.uk)