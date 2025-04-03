Chelsea-Tottenham LIVE 1-0 | Enzo Fernandez! Vantaggio dei Blues battuto Vicario
Si chiude la trentesima giornata di Premier League: il posticipo del turno infrasettimanale è uno dei tanti derby di Londra, quello tra Chelsea.Leggi su Calciomercato.com
- Chelsea-Tottenham: dove e quando vederla in diretta tv e streaming
- Chelsea-Tottenham: formazioni, dove vederla in tv e streaming
- Calcio Estero live Sky e NOW - Calendario 1 - 3 Aprile (Premier League, Coppa di Germania)
- Premier League: 1-0 Chelsea e City superato in classifica, pari tra Manchester United e Arsenal
- Premier League, 30 partite in diretta su dal 26 dicembre al 6 gennaio
- Premier League: tris di Chelsea, Liverpool e Tottenham. United senza gol
- Chelsea-Tottenham LIVE 0-0: subito palo per i Blues! - Si chiude la trentesima giornata di Premier League: il posticipo del turno infrasettimanale è uno dei tanti derby di Londra, quello tra ... (msn.com)
- Chelsea-Tottenham: diretta live e risultato in tempo reale - Diretta Chelsea-Tottenham di Giovedì 3 aprile 2025: formazioni e tabellino. Dove vedere in tv e streaming la partita di Premier League ... (calciomagazine.net)
- Chelsea vs Tottenham LIVE SCORE: Action on NOW as Vicario makes HUGE save to stop Sancho giving Blues the lead - CHELSEA take on Tottenham at Stamford Bridge NOW. Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson and Noni Madueke all return from injuries to feature for Enzo Maresca’s side. Chelsea are looking to bounce ... (thesun.co.uk)
Video Chelsea Tottenham