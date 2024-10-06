Sami Zayn promette:”Questo lunedì diventerò il nuovo World Heavyweight Champion” (Di domenica 6 ottobre 2024) Sami Zayn è determinato a conquistare il WWE World Heavyweight Championship detronizzando Gunther. Durante il PLE WWE Bad Blood, Triple H ha annunciato i match per il Crown Jewel Championship per il prossimo PLE Crown Jewel a Riyadh, in Arabia Saudita, e durante il segmento, il WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther è entrato nel ring. Ha attaccato verbalmente Goldberg, membro della WWE Hall of Fame, durante il segmento. Tuttavia, il tutto si è concluso nel caos quando Zayn è apparso e ha attaccato Gunther. In un’esclusiva di WWE Bad Blood, Sami Zayn ha detto che il tempo per le chiacchiere era finito. Sebbene ammiri il campione, Zayn ha sottolineato la folle autostima del suo avversario nel credere di poterlo battere: “Gunther, tu ed io abbiamo parlato molto fino ad ora, giusto? Ma voglio che tu sappia che, davvero, ti ammiro. Ti ammiro in tanti modi. (Di domenica 6 ottobre 2024)è determinato a conquistare il WWEship detronizzando Gunther. Durante il PLE WWE Bad Blood, Triple H ha annunciato i match per il Crown Jewelship per il prossimo PLE Crown Jewel a Riyadh, in Arabia Saudita, e durante il segmento, il WWEGunther è entrato nel ring. Ha attaccato verbalmente Goldberg, membro della WWE Hall of Fame, durante il segmento. Tuttavia, il tutto si è concluso nel caos quandoè apparso e ha attaccato Gunther. In un’esclusiva di WWE Bad Blood,ha detto che il tempo per le chiacchiere era finito. Sebbene ammiri il campione,ha sottolineato la folle autostima del suo avversario nel credere di poterlo battere: “Gunther, tu ed io abbiamo parlato molto fino ad ora, giusto? Ma voglio che tu sappia che, davvero, ti ammiro. Ti ammiro in tanti modi. (Zonawrestling)

