We were soldiers uno straordinario racconto dell' eroismo

(Di venerdì 6 settembre 2024) WERai Movie ore 21.10. Con Mel Gibson, Madeleine Stowe e Sam Elliott. Regia di Randall Wallace. Produzione Usa 2002. Durata: 2 ore e 18 minuti. LA TRAMA Dal best seller "Eravamo giovani in Vietnam" ricostruisce la battaglia di La Drang uno dei primi e più sanguinosi scontri nella guerra per il Sud Est asiatico. La battaglia dura giorni e rimane incerta fino all'ultimo forse perchè il comandante americano e quello vietnamita usano le stesse tattiche. Vince l'americano che fa la mossa giusta nel momento giusto. PERCHÈ VEDERLO Perché Randall Wallace sceneggiatore di "Braveheart" e di "La maschera di ferro" era vent'anni fa uno dei più bravi a raccontare l'. Qui alterna efficacemente le scene di guerra con quellee retrovie (eroine sono anche le donne dei militari al fronte che quotidianamete si informano tra loro degli esitia battaglia).