"We were soldiers", uno straordinario racconto dell'eroismo (Di venerdì 6 settembre 2024) WE were soldiers Rai Movie ore 21.10. Con Mel Gibson, Madeleine Stowe e Sam Elliott. Regia di Randall Wallace. Produzione Usa 2002. Durata: 2 ore e 18 minuti. LA TRAMA Dal best seller "Eravamo giovani in Vietnam" ricostruisce la battaglia di La Drang uno dei primi e più sanguinosi scontri nella guerra per il Sud Est asiatico. La battaglia dura giorni e rimane incerta fino all'ultimo forse perchè il comandante americano e quello vietnamita usano le stesse tattiche. Vince l'americano che fa la mossa giusta nel momento giusto. PERCHÈ VEDERLO Perché Randall Wallace sceneggiatore di "Braveheart" e di "La maschera di ferro" era vent'anni fa uno dei più bravi a raccontare l'eroismo. Qui alterna efficacemente le scene di guerra con quelle delle retrovie (eroine sono anche le donne dei militari al fronte che quotidianamete si informano tra loro degli esiti della battaglia). Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidianoNotizie su altre fonti
