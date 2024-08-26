In arrivo Dragon Age | Vows & Vengeance

Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpool

(Di lunedì 26 agosto 2024) BioWare e Pod People sono entusiasti di annunciareAge:, una serie narrativa in otto parti ambientata nell’universo diAge – in anteprima il 29 agosto. Per dare un assaggio di cosa aspetterà gli ascoltatori, è stato pubblicato un primo trailer di questo nuovo podcast. Con personaggi esclusivi doppiati da Mae Whitman, Bridgette Lundy-Paine e Armen Taylor,Age:contiene anche le apparizioni di tutti i protagonisti diAge: The Veilguard, tra cui Harding (Ali Hillis), Davrin (Ike Amadi), Bellara (Jee Young Han), Neve (Jessica Clark), Taash (Jin Maley), Emmrich (Nick Boraine) insieme a Manfred (Matt Mercer) e Lucanis (Zach Mendez). Questo è un primo esperimento che porterà alla luce nuovi fatti e, con molte probabilità, farà da ponte traAge: Inquisition eAge: The Veilguard.