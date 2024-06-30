Chelsea, Dewsbury-Hall in arrivo dal Leicester: contratto fino al 2030 (Di domenica 30 giugno 2024) Enzo Maresca avrà a disposizione il centrocampista Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall al Chelsea. Stando a quanto riportato dalla stampa inglese, infatti, sembra ormai conclusa la trattativa con il Leicester: i Blues sborseranno oltre 35 milioni di euro per il 25enne inglese. Dewsbury-Hall effettuerà nelle prossime ore le visite mediche, prima di firmare il contratto che lo legherà al Chelsea fino al 2030. Il Leicester aveva inizialmente richiesto 47 milioni di euro, respingendo la prima proposta del Chelsea, salvo poi fare un passo indietro vista la necessità di vendere entro la fine del mese per rispettare il fair-play finanziario ed evitare penalizzazioni. Nella trattativa potrebbe rientrare come parziale contropartita Michael Golding, 18enne centrocampista del Chelsea, ma su questo fronte la trattativa è ancora aperta.Leggi tutta la notizia su sportfaceNotizie su altre fonti
