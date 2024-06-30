Chelsea Dewsbury-Hall in arrivo dal Leicester | contratto fino al 2030

Leggi tutta la notizia su sportface

(Di domenica 30 giugno 2024) Enzo Maresca avrà a disposizione il centrocampista Kiernanal. Stando a quanto riportato dalla stampa inglese, infatti, sembra ormai conclusa la trattativa con il: i Blues sborseranno oltre 35 milioni di euro per il 25enne inglese.effettuerà nelle prossime ore le visite mediche, prima di firmare ilche lo legherà alal. Ilaveva inizialmente richiesto 47 milioni di euro, respingendo la prima proposta del, salvo poi fare un passo indietro vista la necessità di vendere entro la fine del mese per rispettare il fair-play finanziario ed evitare penalizzazioni. Nella trattativa potrebbe rientrare come parziale contropartita Michael Golding, 18enne centrocampista del, ma su questo fronte la trattativa è ancora aperta.