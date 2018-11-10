motorinolimits

: A Interlagos i tempi più ravvicinati della stagione - BarbaraPremoli : A Interlagos i tempi più ravvicinati della stagione - MotoriNoLimits : A Interlagos i tempi più ravvicinati della stagione - sportface2016 : #BrazilGP | Doppietta #Mercedes nelle #FP2: #Bottas-#Hamilton davanti a #Vettel: la classifica tempi -

(Di sabato 10 novembre 2018) The opening day of action atbrought exactly what was expected: a bumpy yet clean surface, close gaps between the frontrunners on one of the shortest laps of the year, slippery conditions as the track rubbered in, and weather that alternated between sunshine and clouds. The short lap also meant that the performance gaps … L'articolo ApiùMotoriNoLimits Auto, F1, motori, turismo, stili di vita.