A Interlagos i tempi più ravvicinati della stagione (Di sabato 10 novembre 2018) The opening day of action at Interlagos brought exactly what was expected: a bumpy yet clean surface, close gaps between the frontrunners on one of the shortest laps of the year, slippery conditions as the track rubbered in, and weather that alternated between sunshine and clouds. The short lap also meant that the performance gaps … L'articolo A Interlagos i tempi più ravvicinati della stagione MotoriNoLimits Auto, F1, motori, turismo, stili di vita.
motorinolimits
BarbaraPremoli : A Interlagos i tempi più ravvicinati della stagione - MotoriNoLimits : A Interlagos i tempi più ravvicinati della stagione - sportface2016 : #BrazilGP | Doppietta #Mercedes nelle #FP2: #Bottas-#Hamilton davanti a #Vettel: la classifica tempi -
Zazoom Tv - Live Video Breaking NewsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Interlagos tempi