Nick Bosa, NFL e politica: uno spot per Donald Trump in un periodo critico (Di lunedì 28 ottobre 2024) Facebook WhatsApp Twitter Con le elezioni americane alle porte, il mondo dello sport continua a fondersi con la politica, suscitando dibattiti e reazioni. A pochi giorni dal voto del 5 novembre, l'attenzione si concentra su Nick Bosa, la stella della difesa dei San Francisco 49ers, che ha catturato l'attenzione dei media dopo una recente vittoria contro i Dallas Cowboys. In un contesto dove gli sportivi assumono posizioni pubbliche, Bosa ha una storia politica ben definita, e il suo sostenere Donald Trump emerge con forza. Il gesto simbolico di Nick Bosa Dopo la vittoria per 30-24 contro i Dallas Cowboys, Nick Bosa ha sorpreso tutti indossando un cappello con il messaggio "Maga – Make America Great Again".

Nick Bosa, NFL e politica: uno spot per Donald Trump in un periodo critico

