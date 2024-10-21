Dal moka beige al copper, dal latte brunette al ciliegia. Otto bellissime sfumature capelli per darsi un "nuovo tono" (Di lunedì 21 ottobre 2024) Dalle infinite tonalità del castano e del rame che traggono ispirazione dal foliage, al rosso Cowboy copper fino al latte brunette. Senza dimenticare il biondo, meglio se scandinavo. Questa stagione, i colori di capelli dell’autunno 2024 si ispirano alle atmosfere avvolgenti della stagione, tra zucche e tazze di tè. Ecco i più belli. Iodonna.it - Dal moka beige al copper, dal latte brunette al ciliegia. Otto bellissime sfumature capelli per darsi un "nuovo tono" Leggi tutta la notizia su Iodonna.it (Di lunedì 21 ottobre 2024) Dalle infinite tonalità del castano e del rame che traggono ispirazione dal foliage, al rosso Cowboyfino al. Senza dimenticare il biondo, meglio se scandinavo. Questa stagione, i colori didell’autunno 2024 si ispirano alle atmosfere avvolgenti della stagione, tra zucche e tazze di tè. Ecco i più belli.

