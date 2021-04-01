Major Changes Await RPA Market in Europe in 2021 -- Customers Will no Longer Have to Pay for Licenses, says IBA Group Experts (Di giovedì 1 aprile 2021) - MINSK, Belarus, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/
This year, the trend associated with the introduction of a new type of RPA platforms Will be actively developing in Europe. The distinctive feature of this platform is the absence of fixed license fees. This forcast was shared by Experts from IBA Group, the IT service provider that has automated 500+ processes for companies from different industries for more than five years. As estimated by RPA Experts from IBA Group, implementation of license-free RPA platforms saves about 30% of the RPA budget for large companies and 50% or more for small companies. When using traditional full-featured RPA platforms, the customer pays for the deployment of RPA bots and an annual license fee for the platform. The use of a new type of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Major Changes Await RPA Market in Europe in 2021 — Customers Will no Longer Have to Pay for Licenses, says IBA Group Experts
MINSK, Belarus, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, the trend associated with the introduction of a new type of RPA platforms will be actively
