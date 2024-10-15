Romadailynews.it - Cina: Jiangsu, Li Auto consegna milionesimo veicolo a Changzhou (1)
Li Auto's 1 millionth vehicle rolls off assembly line in east China's Changzhou - Li Xiang, CEO of Chinese carmaker Li Auto, speaks during a roll-off ceremony of its 1 millionth vehicle in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 14, 2024. Li Auto's 1 millionth vehicle rolled ... (chinaview.cn)
CHINA-JIANGSU-CHANGZHOU-LI AUTO-1 MILLIONTH VEHICLE (CN) - This photo shows a roll-off ceremony of the 1 millionth vehicle produced by Chinese carmaker Li Auto in Changzhou ... (bignewsnetwork.com)
Li Auto hits production milestone of 1 million vehicles - Shanghai (Gasgoo)- On October 14, Chinese new energy vehicle (NEV) maker Li Auto celebrated a major achievement with the production of its one-millionth vehicle, a 2024 Li L9 vehicle, at its Changzhou ... (news.metal.com)
