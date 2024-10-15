Romadailynews.it di 15 ott 2024

Cina: Jiangsu, Li Auto consegna milionesimo veicolo a Changzhou (1) (Di martedì 15 ottobre 2024) Nanchino, 15 ott – (Xinhua) – Questa foto mostra la cerimonia di consegna del milionesimo veicolo prodotto dalla casa Automobilistica cinese Li Auto a Changzhou, nella provincia orientale cinese del Jiangsu, ieri 14 ottobre 2024. Il veicolo della casa e’ uscito qui ieri dalla catena di montaggio. (Xin) Agenzia Xinhua
