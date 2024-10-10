Torna la Career Week dell’Università di Siena con la presenza di 74 aziende (Di giovedì 10 ottobre 2024) Arezzo, 10 ottobre 2024 – Sono 74 le aziende che parteciperanno dal 14 al 17 ottobre alla Career Week 2024 dell’Università di Siena, il ciclo di iniziative di orientamento al lavoro promosso dal Placement Office e Career Service dell’Ateneo. Durante i quattro giorni dell’iniziativa, studentesse e laureate, studenti e laureati Unisi potranno sostenere i colloqui conoscitivi ai desk aziendali allestiti al Palazzo del Rettorato, a Siena, e al Campus Lab del Pionta, nella sede di Arezzo, il 15 ottobre. I colloqui si svolgeranno con accesso programmato per chi si è candidato sulla piattaforma Job Teaser ed è stato selezionato, senza escludere la possibilità per ogni componente della comunità studentesca e per le laureate e i laureati di tutte le discipline di recarsi in qualsiasi sede per presentarsi ai recruiter. Lanazione.it - Torna la Career Week dell’Università di Siena con la presenza di 74 aziende Leggi tutta la notizia su Lanazione.it (Di giovedì 10 ottobre 2024) Arezzo, 10 ottobre 2024 – Sono 74 leche parteciperanno dal 14 al 17 ottobre alla2024di, il ciclo di iniziative di orientamento al lavoro promosso dal Placement Office eService dell’Ateneo. Durante i quattro giorni dell’iniziativa, studentesse e laureate, studenti e laureati Unisi potranno sostenere i colloqui conoscitivi ai desk aziendali allestiti al Palazzo del Rettorato, a, e al Campus Lab del Pionta, nella sede di Arezzo, il 15 ottobre. I colloqui si svolgeranno con accesso programmato per chi si è candidato sulla piattaforma Job Teaser ed è stato selezionato, senza escludere la possibilità per ogni componente della comunità studentesca e per le laureate e i laureati di tutte le discipline di recarsi in qualsiasi sede per presentarsi ai recruiter.

