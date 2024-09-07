Paris Hilton, nuovo album e singolo BBA: nel video diverse celebrità (Di sabato 7 settembre 2024) Paris Hilton se l’è presa comoda e a distanza di 18 anni dal suo primo album, ieri ha rilasciato il suo secondo disco di inediti, Infinite Icon. Con l’occasione la star ha anche rilasciato un singolo, BBA, una tamarrata unica, che forse funzionerà durante i suoi dj set. Nel video di BBA ci sono diverse celebrità, tra cui Heidi Klum, Meghan Trainor, Lance Bass. L’album ha decisamente pezzi più gradevoli di BBA, tra tutti: If The Earth Is Spinning ft Sia e Infinity. Paris Hilton – BBA (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) pic.twitter.com/5Wp9sBzg8Z — Different music everyday (@MelomanStereo) September 6, 2024 Paris Hilton: BBA, il testo.Leggi tutta la notizia su biccyNotizie su altre fonti
- Paris Hilton Drops Infinite Icon Merch to Celebrate New Album Release - With this vibrant, Y2K-inspired merch collection, Paris hilton invites fans to embrace their inner icon while dancing along to her latest music. msn
- Paris Hilton’s New Album Is More Introspective Than Ever - Almost 20 years after her musical debut, Paris hilton is back with a new album. Here, she talks to Bazaar about deejaying, motherhood, and more. yahoo
- Paris Hilton’s New Album Has Something for Everyone—but It’s Also More Personal Than Ever - Almost 20 years after her musical debut, Paris hilton is back with a new album. Here, she talks to Bazaar about deejaying, motherhood as creative fuel, and telling her story. harpersbazaar
Video Paris HiltonVideo Paris Hilton