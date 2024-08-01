Il Reboot Live-Action di Voltron Ottiene il Via Libera

Leggi tutta la notizia su mistermovie

(Di giovedì 1 agosto 2024) Scritto da Ildiil Via, Ildiha finalmente ricevuto il via, secondo un nuovo rapporto. Originariamente debuttato negli anni ’80,ha adattato la serie anime Beast King GoLion per un pubblico americano. Il franchise ha avuto un enorme successo, proseguendo per oltre 100 episodi e generando numerosi, sequel e rielaborazioni nel corso dei decenni. Tuttavia, un adattamentoè stato un obiettivo difficile da raggiungere, ma sembra che ora stia prendendo forma concretamente. Novità daldi: Legendary Defender La notizia del 2022 rivelava che un nuovo filmdiera in fase di sviluppo con Rawson Marshall Thurber (Red Notice, Central Intelligence) incaricato della regia.